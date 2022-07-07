Under new law, can you carry a gun in Adirondack Park?

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Can New Yorkers who are legal gun owners carry guns in the Adirondack Park?

The latest law passed by the state legislature and signed by Governor Hochul - in response to mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas - prohibits firearms in sensitive places, including public parks.

“It’s deeply concerning that simply possessing a gun in the Adirondack Park is now considered illegal,” said Assemblyman Billy Jones, a Democrat who represents part of the Adirondack Park.

“There are thousands upon thousands of Adirondack Park and North Country residents who have concealed carry permits yet there have been no shootings in public with legally permitted concealed carry gun owners in our region in recent memory,” Jones said in a statement.

North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik called the law “unconstitutional.”

But Governor Hochul’s office says - not so fast.

“The bill language does not specifically reference the Forest Preserve, which is distinguished both in statute and the state constitution from all other public parks in New York state,” according to Hochul’s office.

The new law “changes nothing for lawful gun owners on both Forest Preserve and private lands within the blue line of the Adirondacks,” a spokesman for the governor said in a statement.

“These areas are not considered ‘sensitive locations’ under the law, however there will be sensitive locations within these areas, like playgrounds and hospitals, consistent with locations outlined in the law for every other part of the state,” the spokesman said.

It is likely the new laws will face multiple court challenges.

