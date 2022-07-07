Advertisement

Union representing Claxton workers worried as contract nears end

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Jul. 7, 2022
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - What happens now?

That’s the question very much on the mind of union representatives, after Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center outsourced its billing department, eliminating 40 union jobs.

Hospital officials say it’s because of billing errors which put the hospital on shaky ground financially. The union disputes who’s to blame.

The union has another 200 workers at the hospital, and with its contract up July 31, union leaders are on edge.

“We are not sure which direction Rich Duvall (hospital CEO) wants to take this facility,” said Mary Wilsie, Area Director for Service Employees International Union Local 1199 - Upstate.

“We’re concerned about it. We’re concerned we’re not going to have a community hospital.”

Management at the hospital says it is looking to have productive sessions with the union to reach an agreement on a new contract.

