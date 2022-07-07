Village of Philadelphia asks residents to conserve water

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Residents in the village of Philadelphia are asked to conserve water until further notice.

The superintendent of the village’s public works James Saffin tells 7 News the request is due to work on the water treatment system.

He said the project was planned and the village is currently drawing its water supply from wells.

However, Saffin said with dry weather predicted, the village is asking residents to conserve water.

He said the request could continue through the end of July.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.