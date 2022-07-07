Z Fest returns after years-long hiatus

Town of Croghan, New York (WWNY) - The Zwanzigstein Fest returns for the first time since COVID-19, at the Adirondack Mennonite Heritage Farm this Saturday.

The farm will be hosting its 30th annual celebration.

The festival will have dozens of events, some include traditional German food, a granary with preserved artifacts, and activities for children that will simulate old farm life in Lewis County.

Vice President of the Adirondack Mennonite Heritage Association, Bernadine Schwartzentruber, says it’s a way for younger generations to learn about their culture.

“We tried to show what life was like years ago at the farm here in Lewis County. The culture and folkway of the Mennonite and Amish people when they first came over,” Schwartzentruber said.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for a new trail in memory of former board member Penny Steria will also be held.

There will be no parking fees, and admission fees are donation-based. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.