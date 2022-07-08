Advertisement

Angela A. Howard, 92, of Watertown

Published: Jul. 8, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Angela A. Howard, 92, of Watertown passed away Tuesday evening, July 5, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center.

Angela was born in Watertown October 19, 1929, daughter of Angelo and Mary Marra Derrigo. On June 5, 1949 she married James G. Howard. Mr. Howard, former manager of both A & P and P & C Grocery Stores, died January 4, 2011.

She was a bookkeeper and office manager at Prudential Insurance Co., retiring after 25 years of service to the company. Angela had also worked at Mason’s Bridal Shop. She was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church and an active volunteer for the Mount Carmel Feast. She was an auxiliary member of the Italian American Club and the Precious Blood Monastery, where she also volunteered. Angela enjoyed baking Italian cookies and crocheting. Growing up in the Sand Flats, she reminisced about the family gardens.

Angela is survived by her three children, Michael A. Howard, Watertown, Michele A. Price, Dexter, and Scott G. Howard and wife Wendy, TX; four grandchildren, Aaron and Jason Price, Danielle Cadena, and Rachel Howard; eight great grandchildren, Marriah Washer, Carly, and Cora Price, Caleb Price and Carter Chapman, Isabella, Dominic, and Vida Cadena; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her grandson Michael A. Howard, Jr.; four brothers, Dominic “Micky”, Antonio “Tony”, Anthony “Ninni”, and Joseph Derrigo; and three sisters, Ann Grupico, Rose Vittorio, and Florence Rutherford.

The funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 12, at 11am at St. Anthony’s Church followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. As per her wishes, there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Angela’s name may be made to Sisters of the Precious Blood, 400 Pratt St., Watertown, NY 13601 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

