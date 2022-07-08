Advertisement

Anthony R. Kay, 66, formerly of Theresa

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Anthony R. Kay, 66, formerly of Theresa, died peacefully on July 7, 2022 at his home.
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Anthony R. Kay, 66, formerly of Theresa, died peacefully on July 7, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 31, 1955 in Buffalo, NY to the late Robert Edward & Anna (Rados) Kay.

He served in the United States Army from 1974-1976 as a heavy equipment operator. He was employed by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the earlier part of his life.

He is survived by several children; Abigail (Benjamin) Champagne, of Evans Mills and their children Bentley & Braelynn and Colten; and four sons, Anthony Kay, Scott Kay, Patrick Kay and Aaron Kay; along with several siblings, Melodie (Kay) Knudsen, Arlene M. Kay, James (Jay) Secord, and Heather (Ray) Guinther.

Anthony loved Nascar, camping and traveling, he was very social, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He loved putting together model cars. He often spent time tinkering with mechanics and enjoyed taking apart old cars and rebuilding them.

Services will be held privately by his family, he will be buried alongside his family in Buffalo, New York.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619.

