Celebration of Life: Bethel M. Day, 83, of Chaumont

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Bethel M. Day, 83, passed away on June 5, 2022, at Albany Medical Center.

a calling hour will be held from noon- 1PM at the Depauville Fire Department, a Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 1PM at the Depauville Fire Department on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

