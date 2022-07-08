Advertisement

Change Club is back

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Change Club project, a community program led by a group of local residents who work together to develop and implement a project to make their community healthier, has relaunched.

April Bennett, nutrition program manager at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

Participating communities in Jefferson County include Watertown, Carthage, and the town of Hounsfield.

Possible projects might be things like revitalizing a walking trail or public park, creating or supporting a mobile farmers market or community garden, improving school snacks, etc.

Clubs will receive $5,000 to fund their community project.

Change Club members will receive $450 over the course of the entire project for their participation.

Community residents who complete all evaluation activities will receive $375.

To get started, visit www.changeclubproject.com or contact April Bennett at aln48@cornell.edu or 315-788-8450 ext. 265 for more information.

