Dale C. Engle, 50, of Antwerp

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Dale C. Engle, 50, of CR-194, passed away, Tuesday morning, July 5, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, NY.

Born on March 27, 1972 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Robert Lee Engle, II and Bonnie Joy Noone Engle and a graduate of Sackets Harbor Central School.

Dale married Laura B. Dimon on September 12, 2015 at the Philadelphia Park, Philadelphia, NY.

He was a Pipe Fitter and Plumber, starting as a Journeyman and eventually a Certified Pipe Fitter, working for various companies, Lawman Heating & Cooling, Watertown, NY, Wilkins Mechanical, Syracuse, NY, North Central Mechanical, Saint Marys, PA and most recently, Ontario HVAC Solutions, Inc., Dexter, NY.

Dale loved hunting, fishing, boating, 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, just being in the outdoors and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Laura; four daughters, Terri Engle, age 9, at home, Emma Engle, Zoe Engle, Hannah Engle and fiancé, Anthony DiPanni, all of Simi-Valley, CA; a son, Dakota Engle, Simi-Valley, CA; two grandchildren, Harley DiPanni and Degan DiPanni; his parents, Robert L., II and Bonnie Noone Engle, Philadelphia, NY; his parents-in-law, Roger and Linda Dimon, Antwerp, NY; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Craig and Sara Engle, Albany, NY, Clay and Amy Engle, Sun City Center, FL; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

His maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Betty Fleming Noone, passed away previously.

Per his request, there will be no services.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

