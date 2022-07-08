CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Deborah Jean Fazio, 66, of Calcium, NY, passed away unexpectedly on July 6, 2022 at her home.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 11th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral will immediately follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. A celebration of life will follow Monday night at the Watertown Elks Lodge from 7 to 9 p.m.

A committal service will take place at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Copenhagen on Tuesday, July 12th at 10 a.m.

She was born on November 26, 1955 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Frank Fazio Sr. and Mary VanCamp. She graduated from IHC in 1973 and from SUNY Cortland College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education.

Debbie worked as a recreation director at JRC and Fort Drum before entering the NYS Department of Correction. She worked at the Cape Vincent Correctional Facility until she retired in 2015.

She is survived by three brothers and their wives, Donald (Connie) Fazio, Overland Park, KS, Frank (Catherine) Fazio Jr. Copenhagen, NY, and Bryan and Debbie Taylor Fazio, Watertown, NY; a sister, Cheryl Fazio and her companion Glenn Hebert; her stepmother, Amelia Fazio, Sackets Harbor, NY; many nieces and nephews.

Debbie is predeceased by her parents and a nephew, Michael Fazio.

She belonged to the Italian American Club. Debbie was a real sports enthusiast participating in local softball, golf and bocce ball teams. Debbie was a dominating pitcher in the local women’s fastpitch league. She was the #2 Yankees fan, her dad being the #1 fan. She was most proud of the title, Senior Golf Champion at Highland Meadows Golf Club. Debbie was also a major stockholder in Labatt’s Blue Light!!

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association 204 Iroquois Ave W Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.