EPHRATA, Pennsylvania (WWNY) - Eleanor F. Harper, 92, formerly of West Carthage and Lake Bonaparte, died Monday evening, July 4, 2022, at the Keystone Villa Manor in Ephrata, PA.

Eleanor was born on February 18,1930 in Copenhagen, the daughter of the late W. Glen and Ethel (Schell) Fleming. She was a 1948 graduate of Copenhagen High School. She married Gordon C. Harper on July 18,1948 in Copenhagen.

She was a member of the Harrisville Methodist Church, Kangaroo’s, she was a Sunday school teacher, cub scout den mother and was a former President of the Garden Club. “Eleanor loved spending summers at the home that her husband built on Lake Bonaparte. They spent their winters in Tavares, Florida. She enjoyed gardening, rug braiding, cooking and entertaining family and friends.”

She is survived by her husband: Gordon C. Harper of Ephrata, two daughters: Holly (Gary) McElhearn of Lake Placid, FL and Melissa (Christopher Strickland) Harper of Bluefield, VA, and one son: Randall (Janine Haver) Harper of West Carthage, 5 grandchildren, Brian McElhearn, Emily Crane, Heather Weller, Heidi Garrett and Robert Harper and 4 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Carter.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 13 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home in Carthage with Rev. Tracy Cook officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Copenhagen. There will be a calling hour prior to the funeral service from 1:00pm-2:00pm at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Bonaparte Conservation Club, P.O. Box 273, Harrisville, NY 13648. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

