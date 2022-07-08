Evelyn G. Ward, 94, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evelyn G. Ward, 94, Watertown, widow of Richard F. Ward, passed away Wednesday, July 6th, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home following a brief illness.

Graveside service for Evelyn will be 10am Friday, July 15th, 2022 at the North Watertown Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Kathleen; daughter and son-in-law Valarie and Donald; grandchildren Josh, Michelle, Austin and Mariah; great grandchildren Haden and Riley; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Richard, her parents, her brothers and sisters Alzina Carrington, Wesley Peters, Mildred Hyde, Jane Norton and Leon Peters.

Evelyn was born in Watertown October 31, 1927, a daughter to Joseph and Elida Babcock Peters. She married Richard F. Ward April 26, 1956. Mr. Ward, a retired machinist at the New York Air Brake, passed away September 26, 2010.

Mrs. Ward worked as a waitress for many years at Watertown restaurants.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

