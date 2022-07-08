Advertisement

Free concerts offered this summer in Henderson Harbor

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association is offering free concerts this summer.

Sue VanBenschoten appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the series. Watch her interview above.

The concerts are held on “the green” at the HHPAA at 12469 County Route 123 in Henderson Harbor.

The first concert will be on July 23 at 7 p.m. and will feature the Original Yanks Drum & Bugle Corps.

The next performance will be the band, Rajah, on August 6 at 7 p.m.

On August 20 at 7 p.m., the Bad Husbands Club Band and The Triple Shot Horns will take the stage.

The 10th Mountain Division Band will perform on September 4 at 1 p.m.

For more information about upcoming events, visit the association’s Facebook page or website.

