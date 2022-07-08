French Festival kicks off Friday in Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - A tradition returns to Cape Vincent this weekend.

The French Festival kicks off Friday Night.

The three-day festival returns to full strength after being canceled in 2020 and held under Covid restrictions last year.

Along with a block party on Friday and a parade on Saturday afternoon, food trucks, vendors, and music will be on Broadway and Market streets all weekend.

“Last year’s was scaled down enormously because of the Covid restrictions, so this year is really going to pop. There are always hurdles to every event planning, but I would say that the community has really come together to put this event on successfully for Cape Vincent,” said Kristie Stumpf Rork, executive director, Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce.

Cape Vincent’s French Festival is one of several going on across the north country over the weekend including, the Lavender Festival in Copenhagen, Croghan’s Z Fest, and the Cheddar Cheese Festival in Adams.

