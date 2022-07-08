Advertisement

French Festival kicks off Friday in Cape Vincent

French Festival
French Festival(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - A tradition returns to Cape Vincent this weekend.

The French Festival kicks off Friday Night.

The three-day festival returns to full strength after being canceled in 2020 and held under Covid restrictions last year.

Along with a block party on Friday and a parade on Saturday afternoon, food trucks, vendors, and music will be on Broadway and Market streets all weekend.

“Last year’s was scaled down enormously because of the Covid restrictions, so this year is really going to pop. There are always hurdles to every event planning, but I would say that the community has really come together to put this event on successfully for Cape Vincent,” said Kristie Stumpf Rork, executive director, Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce.

Cape Vincent’s French Festival is one of several going on across the north country over the weekend including, the Lavender Festival in Copenhagen, Croghan’s Z Fest, and the Cheddar Cheese Festival in Adams.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shopper recorded video of three law enforcement officials, who were carrying long guns,...
Armed with rifles, law enforcement officials nab drug suspect in Potsdam’s Walmart
File of guns
Under new law, can you carry a gun in Adirondack Park?
Jacob Stevenson lost more than 200 pounds, and found a new life.
From shed to ‘shread,’ a Henderson man’s weight loss journey
Two cars collided on State Route 12 between Clayton and Alexandria Bay Thursday morning.
Route 12 crash injures 4
Mark Phillips
Massena AMVETS’ former finance officer has history of embezzlement

Latest News

Skateboarders
Skateboarders hoping for new skate park in Watertown
A person on the scene said the water was shooting 40 feet into the air.
Water pipe bursts in town of Pamelia
The town of LeRay Highway Department has some new digs.
LeRay Highway Department unveils new facility
Blast From the Past
Blast From the Past: 2010 Jefferson County Fair food