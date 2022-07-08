Advertisement

Gun applicants in NY will have to hand over social accounts

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, center, signs a package of bills to strengthen gun laws, Monday,...
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, center, signs a package of bills to strengthen gun laws, Monday, June 6, 2022, in New York. New York has strengthened gun laws as part of a series of laws signed this week by Gov. Kathy Hochul with the hope to lessen gun violence and gun-related deaths. Hochul, a Democrat, signed 10 gun-related bills Monday.(Mary Altaffer | AP / Mary Altaffer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is rolling out a novel strategy to screen applicants for gun permits by requiring people seeking to carry concealed handguns to hand over their social media accounts for a review of their “character and conduct.”

It’s an approach applauded by many Democrats and national gun control advocacy groups as missed warning signs pile up in investigations of mass killings.

But some experts have raised questions about how the law will be enforced and how it will address free speech concerns.

Some of the local officials who will be tasked with reviewing the social media content also are asking whether they’ll have the resources.

