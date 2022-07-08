Advertisement

Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure

FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the prime minister's office for a cabinet meeting in Tokyo on Sept. 16, 2020. Japan’s NHK TV says on Friday, July 7, 2022, former Prime Minister Abe apparently was shot at and collapsed during a campaign speech.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday.

The broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him. Abe was holding his chest when he collapsed, with his shirt smeared with blood. NHK says Abe was rushed to a hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house.

Police arrested a male suspect at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, NHK said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shopper recorded video of three law enforcement officials, who were carrying long guns,...
Armed with rifles, law enforcement officials nab drug suspect in Potsdam’s Walmart
Two cars collided on State Route 12 between Clayton and Alexandria Bay Thursday morning.
Route 12 crash injures 4
Police line
Fort Drum soldier visiting Syracuse dies from gunshot wound
Fatal crash
Carthage man takes plea deal in fatal crash
File of guns
Under new law, can you carry a gun in Adirondack Park?

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden is expected to formalize instructions to the Departments of...
Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access
This handout photo provided by The Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts who along with his twin...
‘New normal’ for 8-year-old twin wounded in July 4 shooting
Border Patrol agents in Texas report they recently discovered migrants smuggled inside...
Border Patrol agents find migrants smuggled inside toolboxes
A Russian missile strike in Kharkiv destroyed a pedagogical university on Wednesday, Ukraine’s...
Russia taking ‘operational pause’ in Ukraine, analysts say