Judith A. Howland, 82, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Judith A. Howland, 82, of N California Ave., Watertown, NY, passed away July 6, 2022 at her home.

She was born on March 26, 1940 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Walter and Pauline (Stark) Grabek, and she graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy.

Judith married Joseph “Bill” Howland on December 31, 1960 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. She and her husband went to school together and were sweethearts since she was 12 years old. The couple resided at Camp LeJeune where Bill was stationed while serving with the US Marine Corp. Upon his honorable discharge they returned to Watertown where Judith worked at Mercy Hospital as an administrative assistant and for various retail businesses in the local area. Bill retired from Fisher Cast following 37 years of service.

Judith enjoyed cooking, entertaining and loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren.

Among her survivors are her beloved husband, Joseph “Bill” Howland, Watertown, NY; three children, Lisa M. (Russell) Lloyd, Woodbridge, VA, Thomas S. (Jerri) Howland, California, MD and Lori L. (Richard) McCusker, Westford, MA; four grandchildren, William, Benjamin, Bridget and Maeghan; two brothers, John (Brenda) Grabek and Michael (Carol) Grabek, all of AZ; several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by a brother, Joseph Grabek.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

