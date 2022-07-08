Lawrence J. “Larry” Mitchell, Jr., 83, of Potsdam

Lawrence J. “Larry” Mitchell, Jr., 83, a longtime resident of State Highway 11B, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 6, 2022 at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care (Maplewood). (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence J. “Larry” Mitchell, Jr., 83, a longtime resident of State Highway 11B, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 6, 2022 at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care (Maplewood).

Lawrence was born on April 20, 1939 in Fort Covington, New York, the son of the late Lawrence J. and Violet Mary (Gratton) Mitchell. On October 4, 1961, he married Joyce Marie Saber at Holy Cross Church in Hopkinton. She predeceased him on September 15, 2009. He later married Sharon A. Davis on December 8, 2012. She also predeceased him on April 17, 2018.

Larry was a dedicated bus driver and custodian for Potsdam Central Schools for 41 years. He was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Potsdam and Holy Cross Church in Hopkinton. Larry always put his family first and loved spending time with them. He was a talented musician able to play several musical instruments. He enjoyed playing country music at family gatherings and played in a band when he was younger. He had a passion for woodworking, making beautiful furniture and hundreds of picnic tables. He enjoyed camping and country dances.

Lawrence is survived by his children and their spouses, Sandra and Daniel Williams of Murphy, Texas; Tamara and Brent Bedard of North Lawrence; Larry and Amy Mitchell of Parishville; and Edward and Victoria Mitchell of Norwich; his grandchildren, Daniel Williams, Kyle Bedard, Matthew Williams, Nicole Ostertag, Eric Bedard, Ryan Bedard, Marissa Mitchell, Bec Wilson, Jessica Mitchell, and Nick Mitchell; and his great grandchildren, Daniel, Dublin, Owen, Beckett, Rory, Benjamin, Kevin, Tyler, Cayden, Kyleigh, Cassie, Adalyn, and Breanna.

Lawrence is also survived by his sisters, Margaret Grant of Rochester, Isabelle Jerome of Potsdam, Clara Murray of Norwood, and Leona LaBrake of Potsdam; his brothers, Lester Mitchell of North Lawrence, Kenneth Mitchell of Hannawa Falls, John Mitchell of Parishville, Roger Mitchell of Norwood, Eugene Mitchell of Potsdam, and Leon Mitchell of Norwood; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents and wives, he was predeceased by an infant daughter and his siblings, Carl, Roy, Webster, Leo, Paul, and James Mitchell, and Lillian Wolfe, Pearl Jock, and Lorena Denny.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where friends may call Sunday from 5:00-7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 PM on Monday at Holy Cross Church, Hopkinton with Rev. Alfred Fish, celebrating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to the United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care Activities Fund. The wonderful care provided by United Helpers Staff in Larry’s final years was greatly appreciated by his family.

