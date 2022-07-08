Advertisement

LeRay Highway Department unveils new facility

By Brendan Straub
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - The town of LeRay Highway Department has some new digs.

Town officials cut the ribbon on the new $2.5 million facility done by BCA Architects.

The town’s engineer says the build was almost a decade or two in the making and will help to maintain equipment in the winter months, including the storage of plows, heavy machinery, and other vehicles.

“All the contractors are pretty well local and that’s big in the industry right now as far as I’m concerned and that is why we ended up with such a nice building,” said Bob Ingerson, senior project coordinator, BCA Architects.

“All of the facilities...that go with this building are state of the art and up to modern code which is huge for these guys,” Mike Alteri, town of LeRay engineer.

Alteri says the older barn will now be used for storage and could be part of expansion projects in the future.

