Lewis “Lew” Kibling, 87, of Watertown
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lewis “Lew” Kibling, longtime high school coach at Lowville Academy and Watertown High School, passed away July 6th, 2022.
Coach Kibling was 87.
A complete obituary with scheduled dates and times for funeral services will follow in the coming days.
Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
