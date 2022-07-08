Lewis “Lew” Kibling, 87, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lewis “Lew” Kibling, longtime high school coach at Lowville Academy and Watertown High School, passed away July 6th, 2022.

Coach Kibling was 87.

A complete obituary with scheduled dates and times for funeral services will follow in the coming days.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

