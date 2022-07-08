Advertisement

Lewis “Lew” Kibling, 87, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lewis “Lew” Kibling, longtime high school coach at Lowville Academy and Watertown High School, passed away July 6th, 2022.

Coach Kibling was 87.

A complete obituary with scheduled dates and times for funeral services will follow in the coming days.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Canton-Potsdam Hospital
Union calls Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s new contract offer ‘insulting’
Candles
Patricia “Pat” Hilts, 76, of Gouverneur
Anthony R. Kay, 66, formerly of Theresa, died peacefully on July 7, 2022 at his home.
Anthony R. Kay, 66, formerly of Theresa
Candles
William L. “Bill” Gillette, 80, formerly of Watertown

Obituaries

Jeannette M. Kennedy, 96, of Debra Drive, passed away December 20, 2021 at Massena...
Service Notice: Jeannette M. Kennedy, 96, of Potsdam
Dale C. Engle, 50, of CR-194, passed away, Tuesday morning, July 5, 2022 at Strong Memorial...
Dale C. Engle, 50, of Antwerp
Rev. Thomas J. James (ret.), 58, of Vincent Street, formerly of Champion died peacefully...
Rev. Thomas J. James (ret.), 58, formerly of Champion
Angela A. Howard, 92, of Watertown passed away Tuesday evening, July 5, 2022, at Samaritan...
Angela A. Howard, 92, of Watertown
Lawrence J. “Larry” Mitchell, Jr., 83, a longtime resident of State Highway 11B, passed away...
Lawrence J. “Larry” Mitchell, Jr., 83, of Potsdam
Eleanor F. Harper, 92, formerly of West Carthage and Lake Bonaparte, died Monday evening, July...
Eleanor F. Harper, 92, formerly of West Carthage and Lake Bonaparte