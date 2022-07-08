Louisville Turtle Trot next weekend

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) – The Louisville Turtle Trot is only a week away.

Organizer Jerry Manor says the annual event benefits the Louisville Fire Department.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16 at Whalen Park in Louisville.

It’s a 3.4-mile walk/run along the St. Lawrence River.

After the event there will be food, kids’ activities, and live turtles.

People can register at runsignup.com. Find out more on the event’s Facebook page.

