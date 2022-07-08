Major cell phone, internet outage slams Canada

TORONTO (WWNY) - Canadian news media are reporting a massive internet and mobile phone outage that’s affecting customers across the country.

The trouble is with Rogers Communications, a major player in Canada’s digital and telecommunication landscape.

Police in Toronto and Ottawa report people are having trouble calling 911. Also affected are many debit card services.

On Twitter, the company said it’s working on the problem, but offers no details about what went wrong.

“We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected,” a Rogers account tweeted around 9 a.m. Friday. “We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share.”

Rogers customers started reporting issues before 5 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.