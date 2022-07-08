Advertisement

Major cell phone, internet outage slams Canada

Internet Outage
Internet Outage(MGN / Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TORONTO (WWNY) - Canadian news media are reporting a massive internet and mobile phone outage that’s affecting customers across the country.

The trouble is with Rogers Communications, a major player in Canada’s digital and telecommunication landscape.

Police in Toronto and Ottawa report people are having trouble calling 911. Also affected are many debit card services.

On Twitter, the company said it’s working on the problem, but offers no details about what went wrong.

“We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected,” a Rogers account tweeted around 9 a.m. Friday. “We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share.”

Rogers customers started reporting issues before 5 a.m.

