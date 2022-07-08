Advertisement

No photos at Lewis County DMV until Monday

Lewis County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)
Lewis County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There will be no pictures taken at the Lewis County Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday.

That’s because a new photo station is being installed, so there will be no license, permit, or non-driver ID photos.

State workers are taking the day to install and calibrate the new equipment.

Officials expect the DMV to be back in full operation on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shopper recorded video of three law enforcement officials, who were carrying long guns,...
Armed with rifles, law enforcement officials nab drug suspect in Potsdam’s Walmart
Two cars collided on State Route 12 between Clayton and Alexandria Bay Thursday morning.
Route 12 crash injures 4
Jacob Stevenson lost more than 200 pounds, and found a new life.
From shed to ‘shread,’ a Henderson man’s weight loss journey
File of guns
Under new law, can you carry a gun in Adirondack Park?
Mark Phillips
Massena AMVETS’ former finance officer has history of embezzlement

Latest News

Louisville Turtle Trot
Louisville Turtle Trot next weekend
Legendary coach Lew Kibling, left, is honored in January 2017 by Watertown High, the school...
Remembering legendary coach Lew Kibling
Wake Up Weather
Sunny & warm today
Louisville Turtle Trot
Louisville Turtle Trot