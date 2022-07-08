No photos at Lewis County DMV until Monday

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There will be no pictures taken at the Lewis County Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday.

That’s because a new photo station is being installed, so there will be no license, permit, or non-driver ID photos.

State workers are taking the day to install and calibrate the new equipment.

Officials expect the DMV to be back in full operation on Monday.

