Advertisement

Oh, so nice this weekend!

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A cold front moving through this afternoon will allow temperatures to drop into the 40s for lows as clouds clear out tonight.

Saturday will be a day packed with events throughout the north country, and the weather won’t be a concern. High during the day will reach the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday highs will get back into the upper 70s with sunny to mostly sunny skies.

Monday will be another dry day as highs get into the lower 80s.

Rain makes a return to the forecast on Tuesday as we see another cold front move through. A few thunderstorms will be possible with the rain, but at this time we aren’t expecting any severe weather. Highs on Tuesday will top out around 80.

Rain chances will linger into Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.

We will start to dry back out on Thursday as highs top out around 80 with mostly sunny skies.

Friday will be another dry day with highs in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shopper recorded video of three law enforcement officials, who were carrying long guns,...
Armed with rifles, law enforcement officials nab drug suspect in Potsdam’s Walmart
File of guns
Under new law, can you carry a gun in Adirondack Park?
Jacob Stevenson lost more than 200 pounds, and found a new life.
From shed to ‘shread,’ a Henderson man’s weight loss journey
Two cars collided on State Route 12 between Clayton and Alexandria Bay Thursday morning.
Route 12 crash injures 4
Mark Phillips
Massena AMVETS’ former finance officer has history of embezzlement

Latest News

WX
7 News This Evening Weather
Wake Up Weather
Sunny & warm today
7-day forecast
Friday AM Weather
wx
Cold front Friday could bring a shower