Oh, so nice this weekend!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A cold front moving through this afternoon will allow temperatures to drop into the 40s for lows as clouds clear out tonight.

Saturday will be a day packed with events throughout the north country, and the weather won’t be a concern. High during the day will reach the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday highs will get back into the upper 70s with sunny to mostly sunny skies.

Monday will be another dry day as highs get into the lower 80s.

Rain makes a return to the forecast on Tuesday as we see another cold front move through. A few thunderstorms will be possible with the rain, but at this time we aren’t expecting any severe weather. Highs on Tuesday will top out around 80.

Rain chances will linger into Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.

We will start to dry back out on Thursday as highs top out around 80 with mostly sunny skies.

Friday will be another dry day with highs in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.