Remembering legendary coach Lew Kibling

By Mel Busler
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Legendary high school coach Lew Kibling passed away on Wednesday.

Kibling was a colorful coach, who knew how to coach the game.

Kibling put together glorious years of coaching high school sports, most notably basketball and baseball.

It was in basketball he compiled 332 wins in Lowville and then Watertown. Numerous league titles and playoff crowns are included in that record.

Kibling mentored not only players but also coaches. Paul Adams followed in Kibling’s footsteps at Watertown High School.

To say it was an education working under Lew Kibling would be an understatement.

Kibling cultivated exceptional athletes in his own family. Daughters Sandy and Sue along with two boys who contributed on the court.

On January 27, 2017, Kibling was honored by the school he spent most of his time coaching at. He was a legendary coach who left his mark on local sports.

