Rev. Thomas J. James (ret.), 58, formerly of Champion

Rev. Thomas J. James (ret.), 58, of Vincent Street, formerly of Champion died peacefully Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rev. Thomas J. James (ret.), 58, of Vincent Street, formerly of Champion died peacefully Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home. He is now reunited with the love of his life, Cassondra Lynn James (Mangan) who passed on September 11, 2016.

He was born on February 17, 1964, in Chicago, IL. Thomas married Cassondra Lynn Mangan in Marshfield, Vermont in 1987. They moved to Carthage, NY in 1998. They were married for 29 years and were blessed with nine children.

Tom was in the construction industry for 40 years. He climbed the ranks from laborer to managing and estimating multimillion dollar projects. He was very proud of his work. He was also a priest in the Anglican Catholic Church and retired in 2019.

He will be dearly missed by his children; Isaac James, Alice James, Priscilla (Nick) Mulligan, Philip James, Jenni James, Christian (Jenna) James, Thomas R. James, Eben James, and Noah James. Also, several grandchildren; Sean, Isabelle Lynn, and Alexander Mulligan; Declan and Baby James. His mother and stepfather, Rebekah and Joshua Ben Canaan; stepmother, Judy Flora; sister, Teri Lynn Lloyd (Rick); and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his wife, Cassondra James; a stillborn son, Titus; and his father, John Flora.

Family was everything to Tom. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He collected rare books, played the guitar and trumpet. From a young age, he enjoyed farming and raising beef cattle. He also was a basketball referee for many years and loved all sports. As a priest and devout believer, he loved to visit those in need within the community including nursing homes, assisted living facilities and hospitals.

The family will establish a trust that will assist in the future educational endeavors of Thomas, Eben and Noah James. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to this fund.

The following services have been scheduled: Calling hours, on July 16, 2022, starting at 9:00 a.m., ending at 11:00 a.m. at Lundy Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 500 State Street, Carthage, NY. Memorial Service on July 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Bruce R. Bellmore officiating. Burial will be held privately by his family.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.