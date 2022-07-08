Service Notice: Jeannette M. Kennedy, 96, of Potsdam

Jeannette M. Kennedy, 96, of Debra Drive, passed away December 20, 2021 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Jeannette M. Kennedy, 96, of Debra Drive, passed away December 20, 2021 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends may call July 16, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of her service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in West Stockholm Cemetery.

