Steven W. Thiel, 67, of Heuvelton

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Steven W. Thiel, 67, died peacefully on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Born on April 28, 1954 in Montgomery, Alabama to the late Sylvia Rossell and Louis Thiel. He grew up in Broad Brook, CT., and had many fond memories of friends and happy good times.

Steve worked construction jobs most of his life with his last job bringing him to Wickenburg, AZ where he lived for many years. In 2021, due to ill health he moved to Heuvelton, NY to be closer to his family. He was a lifelong gamer, he enjoyed video games, computers, and movies were his passion. He loved animals and all animals loved him, (especially Ocho).

People that knew him would describe Steve as “Rough around the edges but with a heart of gold.” Steve is survived by two sons, Todd Patrick Thiel, Wickenburg, AZ; and Brian Steven Thiel of Ogdensburg, NY. Not a day went by that he didn’t think about them or talk to one of them. Steve also leaves his former spouse and friend, Linda (Timothy) Scagel of Heuvelton, NY.

He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Ken Thiel.

Per his request there will be no funeral service and burial will be held privately by his family at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton, New York.

Arrangements are under the direction of the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

People wishing to honor Steven’s lifelong commitment to his family, please share a memory online or make a donation in his memory to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be made to www.LaRuePitcher.com.

