Sunny & warm today

Another nice day
By Emily Griffin
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WWNY) - We’re in for a stretch of very nice summer weather.

That starts today with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will build in later and there’s a very small risk of quick-moving showers in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 70s.

It will be clear overnight with lows in the mid-50s.

Saturday will be sunny and 75.

It will be sunny and 80 on Sunday.

It will be partly to mostly sunny Monday through Thursday with highs around 80 all four days.

There’s a 50% chance of rain on Tuesday and a 30% chance on Wednesday and Thursday.

