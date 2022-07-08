Advertisement

TV Dinner: Cooking Thai

TV Dinner: Cooking Thai
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - These are recipes that use a lot of ingredients, but you’re likely to have most of them in your pantry.

Chef Chris Manning prepares Thai spice-rubbed chicken with a peanut butter dipping sauce.

Both the rub and the dipping sauce are very versatile and can be used, for example, to make a Thai pasta salad.

Peanut Butter Dipping Sauce

- 3/4 cup smooth natural peanut butter

- 2 tablespoons brown sugar

- 1 tablespoon fish sauce

- 2 teaspoons soy sauce

- 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

- 1 teaspoon Sriracha or hot sauce

- 1/2 teaspoon chili flakes

- 1 5.6-ounce can coconut milk

Place peanut butter in a mixing bowl. Whisk brown sugar, fish sauce, soy sauce, sesame oil, Sriracha, and chili flakes into peanut butter.

Bring coconut milk to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium heat and pour into peanut butter mixture. Whisk until smooth.

Thai Spice Rub

- 1 1/2 teaspoons cumin

- 3 teaspoons sea salt

- 3 tablespoons lemon pepper

- 3 teaspoons chili powder

- 4 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

- 4 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger

- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground mustard

- 1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder

- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cloves

Mix all ingredients and use as a rub.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shopper recorded video of three law enforcement officials, who were carrying long guns,...
Armed with rifles, law enforcement officials nab drug suspect in Potsdam’s Walmart
Two cars collided on State Route 12 between Clayton and Alexandria Bay Thursday morning.
Route 12 crash injures 4
Jacob Stevenson lost more than 200 pounds, and found a new life.
From shed to ‘shread,’ a Henderson man’s weight loss journey
File of guns
Under new law, can you carry a gun in Adirondack Park?
Mark Phillips
Massena AMVETS’ former finance officer has history of embezzlement

Latest News

TV Dinner: Cooking Thai
TV Dinner: Cooking Thai
Tri-County Career Link
Tri-County Career Link
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: versatile succotash
TV Dinner: versatile succotash
TV Dinner: versatile succotash