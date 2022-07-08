TV Dinner: Cooking Thai

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - These are recipes that use a lot of ingredients, but you’re likely to have most of them in your pantry.

Chef Chris Manning prepares Thai spice-rubbed chicken with a peanut butter dipping sauce.

Both the rub and the dipping sauce are very versatile and can be used, for example, to make a Thai pasta salad.

Peanut Butter Dipping Sauce

- 3/4 cup smooth natural peanut butter

- 2 tablespoons brown sugar

- 1 tablespoon fish sauce

- 2 teaspoons soy sauce

- 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

- 1 teaspoon Sriracha or hot sauce

- 1/2 teaspoon chili flakes

- 1 5.6-ounce can coconut milk

Place peanut butter in a mixing bowl. Whisk brown sugar, fish sauce, soy sauce, sesame oil, Sriracha, and chili flakes into peanut butter.

Bring coconut milk to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium heat and pour into peanut butter mixture. Whisk until smooth.

Thai Spice Rub

- 1 1/2 teaspoons cumin

- 3 teaspoons sea salt

- 3 tablespoons lemon pepper

- 3 teaspoons chili powder

- 4 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

- 4 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger

- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground mustard

- 1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder

- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cloves

Mix all ingredients and use as a rub.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.