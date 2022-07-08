TV Dinner: Cooking Thai
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - These are recipes that use a lot of ingredients, but you’re likely to have most of them in your pantry.
Chef Chris Manning prepares Thai spice-rubbed chicken with a peanut butter dipping sauce.
Both the rub and the dipping sauce are very versatile and can be used, for example, to make a Thai pasta salad.
Peanut Butter Dipping Sauce
- 3/4 cup smooth natural peanut butter
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon fish sauce
- 2 teaspoons soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon Sriracha or hot sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon chili flakes
- 1 5.6-ounce can coconut milk
Place peanut butter in a mixing bowl. Whisk brown sugar, fish sauce, soy sauce, sesame oil, Sriracha, and chili flakes into peanut butter.
Bring coconut milk to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium heat and pour into peanut butter mixture. Whisk until smooth.
Thai Spice Rub
- 1 1/2 teaspoons cumin
- 3 teaspoons sea salt
- 3 tablespoons lemon pepper
- 3 teaspoons chili powder
- 4 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 4 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground mustard
- 1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cloves
Mix all ingredients and use as a rub.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.