Advertisement

Water pipe bursts in town of Pamelia

A person on the scene said the water was shooting 40 feet into the air.
A person on the scene said the water was shooting 40 feet into the air.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A water pipe burst in the town of Pamelia Friday, but we don’t know what it means to water customers.

It happened mid-afternoon Friday and a person on the scene said the water was shooting 40 feet into the air.

It was along State Route 37 near the intersection with Route 342.

We reached out to the town of Pamelia to ask what it means to water customers or if there are any advisories for people on the town water, but we haven’t heard back.

At last word, crews were stopping the leak and evaluating the problem.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shopper recorded video of three law enforcement officials, who were carrying long guns,...
Armed with rifles, law enforcement officials nab drug suspect in Potsdam’s Walmart
File of guns
Under new law, can you carry a gun in Adirondack Park?
Jacob Stevenson lost more than 200 pounds, and found a new life.
From shed to ‘shread,’ a Henderson man’s weight loss journey
Two cars collided on State Route 12 between Clayton and Alexandria Bay Thursday morning.
Route 12 crash injures 4
Mark Phillips
Massena AMVETS’ former finance officer has history of embezzlement

Latest News

Skateboarders
Skateboarders hoping for new skate park in Watertown
French Festival
French Festival kicks off Friday in Cape Vincent
The town of LeRay Highway Department has some new digs.
LeRay Highway Department unveils new facility
Blast From the Past
Blast From the Past: 2010 Jefferson County Fair food