Water pipe bursts in town of Pamelia

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A water pipe burst in the town of Pamelia Friday, but we don’t know what it means to water customers.

It happened mid-afternoon Friday and a person on the scene said the water was shooting 40 feet into the air.

It was along State Route 37 near the intersection with Route 342.

We reached out to the town of Pamelia to ask what it means to water customers or if there are any advisories for people on the town water, but we haven’t heard back.

At last word, crews were stopping the leak and evaluating the problem.

