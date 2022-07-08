Watertown’s Flynn Pool: is it worth $3-$4M to fix?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The estimated $3 to $4 million cost to repair Watertown’s Flynn pool is making waves. Is it worth it? We went to city council members to find out.

“We have to think about the people in the community, we have to think about the housing here on the north side. There’s so many housing complex in rental homes. There’s a lot of poverty here and people can’t make their way to the Thompson Park pool, they don’t have the cars,” said Debbie Dermady, founder, Make A Splash: Keep Three Pools in Watertown.

She’s known to make waves to save city pools. Like she has in the past, she’s ready to bring back her signs.

“Oh, we’re ready. We’re already making them. Yes, if we have to,” said Dermady.

A nearly 50-page report tells the council how much it’ll cost to reopen the Flynn pool and renovate the bathhouse on the city’s north side.

There are two options: one for $2.9 million, the other for $4.1 million.

One would repair the pool, the other would replace it. Both would update the bathhouse.

Last month, all of the city council agreed to set aside $750,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act money for Flynn pool repairs. But Councilmember Sarah Compo Pierce says these new costs change things.

“We’re spending other people’s money and we should be more cautious. There are different alternatives out there that can provide recreational opportunities for people at a much lower cost and for more time during the year,” she said.

Citing inflation, Councilmember Lisa Ruggiero isn’t shocked at the price tag and stands by her opinion that Watertown needs to open this pool and keep the other 2 open too.

“I think by giving the residents another option, and actually giving them their pool back. It was there up until two years ago, so there’s no reason why we should not take care of it,” she said.

But if you ask Mayor Jeff Smith, the time, money, and annual expenses of having three pools just doesn’t make sense.

“This is just an exorbitant, insane amount of money for a third pool that’s not needed, and that takes away $3 to $4 million of infrastructure projects that we can get done,” he said.

Councilmember Cliff Olney visited the Flynn Pool Friday. He wanted to check and see if he agrees with what the contractor said needs to be done. He said it would also be a smart idea to put the pool out to bid again, if the price isn’t what he believes is a reasonable amount.

Meanwhile, Councilmember Patrick Hickey had a few comments about what was found in the report. He said he would like to review the cost differences of a rehab of the bathhouse versus a new bathhouse. He said it may be cheaper to start from scratch.

Look for the Flynn pool to be discussed at next Monday’s council meeting.

