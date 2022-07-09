Advertisement

Allyn F. Wheeler, 87, of Copenhagen

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Allyn F. Wheeler, 87, of the Cobb Road died peacefully on Friday, July 8, 2022 in the Emergency Room at the Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville, NY. Mr. Wheeler was born on March 22, 1935.

A full obituary will be published soon.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

