Another nice day on Sunday

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We will remain clear tonight as lows drop to the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Monday the dry weather will continue with mostly sunny skies as highs reach into the lower 80s.

Rain will make a return to the forecast on Tuesday at a 70% chance with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Rain chances will linger into Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday we will start to dry out once again as highs get in to the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The forecast going into next week looks to remain dry with highs around 80s.

