Advertisement

DoorDash glitch allows customers to order for free

A glitch at DoorDash allowed customers to order thousands of dollars of free food and alcohol.
A glitch at DoorDash allowed customers to order thousands of dollars of free food and alcohol.(DoorDash)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(DoorDash) - A glitch allowed thousands of DoorDash customers to make orders Thursday without verifying payment.

DoorDash customers flooded social media platforms showing them making lavish orders they didn’t have to pay for.

Some ordered thousands of dollars of top-shelf tequila; others received a lifetime supply of Plan B contraception.

DoorDash has acknowledged the hitch with its payment processing service and is working on canceling fraudulent orders.

Legal experts point out that using a fraudulent or expired card with a merchant is a criminal offense in America, regardless of the glitch.

Ironically, the customers taking advantage of the flaw and the system reportedly did not even bother to tip their DoorDash drivers.

Copyright 2022 DoorDash via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File of guns
Under new law, can you carry a gun in Adirondack Park?
Jacob Stevenson lost more than 200 pounds, and found a new life.
From shed to ‘shread,’ a Henderson man’s weight loss journey
State Police are looking for a teenager last seen in Watertown.
Police ask for help in search for missing Watertown teen
A shopper recorded video of three law enforcement officials, who were carrying long guns,...
Armed with rifles, law enforcement officials nab drug suspect in Potsdam’s Walmart
Canton-Potsdam Hospital
Union calls Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s new contract offer ‘insulting’

Latest News

Festival season begins, Cape Vincent packed for French Festival
Pro-Choice rally in Massena fights for women across the U.S.
It was a perfect day for festivals all across the North Country Saturday.
Festival season begins, Cape Vincent packed for French Festival
Large crowds protest in Washington, D.C. calling for federal action to guarantee nationwide...
Demonstrators show up in force for Women’s March in DC