Elaine G. Langford, 90, formerly of Massena

Elaine G. Langford, age 90, formerly of Massena, passed away on Monday June 27, 2022 at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Charlotte, NC. (Source: Funeral Home)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WWNY) - Elaine G. Langford, age 90, formerly of Massena, passed away on Monday June 27, 2022 at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Charlotte, NC. Arrangements are under the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. Massena, NY. Family and friends may be received on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 11:00 am until the time of the funeral at 1:00 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. The burial committal will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Norfolk to follow immediately after the funeral service.

Elaine was born on August 15, 1931 in Massena, the daughter of William and Gladys (Lumsden) Hampson. She graduated from Massena High School and then attended CCBI in Syracuse for business. Elaine married Elijah Brothers, he predeceased her. She later married Major Sidney Langford and he predeceased her in 2016. She served as Captain Elaine Brothers-Langford of The Salvation Army from 1980 to 1996.

She is survived by her children, Steve and wife Judi Aurther Brothers of Pulaski, TN, Alan and wife Lyubov Brothers of Palm Bay, FL, Cathy and husband Michael Kirby of Concord, NC, Judy Brothers of Massena; and Gary Brothers of Lafayette, NY. Elaine is also survived by10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, in addition to her parents, Elaine was was predeceased by a brother Cameron Lunsden.

