Advertisement

Festival season begins, Cape Vincent packed for French Festival

By Zach Grady
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - It was a perfect day for festivals all across the North Country Saturday.

The French Festival rolled down Broadway Saturday Afternoon in Cape Vincent. The celebration of French culture has been a staple of Cape Vincent for more than 50 years.

More than a thousand people lined the streets as marching bands, drumlines, and even Napoleon, paraded down the North Country’s version of the French Quarter.

“French Festival has been a tradition here for over 50 years. So I think just the longevity of the festival is what really makes it stand out. The Cape is one of those great little communities that kind of comes together to make things happen. It’s just a whole different vibe,” said Nicole Paratore, a chairperson for the French Festival.

The French Festival wasn’t the only North Country festival on Saturday. the Cheddar Cheese Fest in Adams, Z-Fest in Croghan, and the Lavender Festival in Copenhagen were all in full swing and back to full capacity.

The French Fest continues on Sunday from 9am to 3pm.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Festival season begins, Cape Vincent packed for French Festival
Pro-Choice rally in Massena fights for women across the U.S.
Calls for pro-choice and abortion rights echoed through Massena Saturday.
Pro-Choice rally in Massena fights for women across the U.S.
A spring and summer project for students is helping out senior citizens in Canton.
Senior citizens enjoy new gazebo built by students

Obituaries

Friday Sports: Trap shooter on target, two months perfect on the range
Friday Sports: Trap shooter on target, two months perfect on the range
Two months of being perfect on the ranges of the Northern Tier Trap League, Michael Vaadi, II...
Friday Sports: Trap shooter on target, two months perfect on the range
WWNY Blast From the Past: 2010 Jefferson County Fair food
WWNY French Festival kicks off Friday in Cape Vincent
WWNY Learning the physics of roller coasters