Festival season begins, Cape Vincent packed for French Festival

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - It was a perfect day for festivals all across the North Country Saturday.

The French Festival rolled down Broadway Saturday Afternoon in Cape Vincent. The celebration of French culture has been a staple of Cape Vincent for more than 50 years.

More than a thousand people lined the streets as marching bands, drumlines, and even Napoleon, paraded down the North Country’s version of the French Quarter.

“French Festival has been a tradition here for over 50 years. So I think just the longevity of the festival is what really makes it stand out. The Cape is one of those great little communities that kind of comes together to make things happen. It’s just a whole different vibe,” said Nicole Paratore, a chairperson for the French Festival.

The French Festival wasn’t the only North Country festival on Saturday. the Cheddar Cheese Fest in Adams, Z-Fest in Croghan, and the Lavender Festival in Copenhagen were all in full swing and back to full capacity.

The French Fest continues on Sunday from 9am to 3pm.

