Friday Sports: Trap shooter on target, two months perfect on the range

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two months of being perfect on the ranges of the Northern Tier Trap League, Michael Vaadi, II can lay claim to that while setting a new league record in the process.

Vaadi put together 2 months of perfect scores on the range.

200 straight birds, setting the record for most consecutive targets. It’s a feat that surprised even him.

The record was held by Bernard Moore Sr., who set it at 175 straight in 1976.

His wife says he was proud of the accomplishment.

For Vaadi, there’s more to it then just physically shooting a gun. There’s a certain technique that Vaadi finds successful.

As far as setting the record, he had to fight off some nervousness.

He got his first perfect score at age 12. He’s been racking them up ever since.

