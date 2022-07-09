Grace S. Skelton, 98, of Theresa, passed away July 8, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Grace S. Skelton, 98, of Theresa, passed away July 8, 2022. Mrs. Skelton resided in Watertown most of her life until September 2008 when she moved with her son to his Hyde Lake home near Theresa.

Born November 11, 1923, in Watertown, a daughter of Fred and Cora Lee Schaefer, she was a graduate of Watertown High School and attended Roberts Wesleyan College. She married Charles Skelton October 24, 1946, at the Watertown Free Methodist Church with Reverend Leonard H. Skelton, father of her husband, officiating.

She worked as secretary to the Dean while attending college, and during World War II worked at Pine Camp, now Fort Drum, as receptionist and then as secretary to the Pine Camp Commanding Officer, also having charge of the Camp’s secret files and Post funds. When the couple moved to Rome, she worked for the Kallet Theater firm helping to start a new radio station, WKAL, and then worked as Traffic Control Manager of WKAL. After moving back to Watertown, she worked for the New York Telephone Company as business representative. When her husband, a Niagara Mohawk employee, transferred for four years to Lowville, she worked as Commercial Representative for Niagara Mohawk in the Lowville office. For her last thirteen years of work before retirement, she was office manager for the B. Mecklin, MD medical firm.

She enjoyed downhill and cross-country skiing and ocean vacations in Maine and Nova Scotia. Since moving to Hyde Lake, she has enjoyed kayaking.

Mrs. Skelton is a member of the Watertown Church of the Nazarene and had served in its prayer and communion ministries.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Lori Skelton, Theresa, a daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Dale Gamache, Virginia, a grandson and granddaughter-in-law Grant and Corrie Gamache and four great grandchildren, Virginia.

Her husband Charles Skelton died March 10, 1997. She was predeceased by three brothers, John, Floyd and Joseph Schafer and three sisters, Evangeline and Evelyn Schaefer, twins who died in infancy, and Mary Schaefer DeVos and three sisters-in-law, Mrs. Joseph (Betty) Schaefer, Mrs. Floyd (Geraldine) Schaefer and Mrs. John (Eileen) Schaefer.

A private graveside service will be held at North Watertown Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

