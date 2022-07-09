Advertisement

Grace S. Skelton, 98, of Theresa

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Grace S. Skelton, 98, of Theresa, passed away July 8, 2022.
Grace S. Skelton, 98, of Theresa, passed away July 8, 2022.(Source: Funeral Home)

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Grace S. Skelton, 98, of Theresa, passed away July 8, 2022. Mrs. Skelton resided in Watertown most of her life until September 2008 when she moved with her son to his Hyde Lake home near Theresa.

Born November 11, 1923, in Watertown, a daughter of Fred and Cora Lee Schaefer, she was a graduate of Watertown High School and attended Roberts Wesleyan College. She married Charles Skelton October 24, 1946, at the Watertown Free Methodist Church with Reverend Leonard H. Skelton, father of her husband, officiating.

She worked as secretary to the Dean while attending college, and during World War II worked at Pine Camp, now Fort Drum, as receptionist and then as secretary to the Pine Camp Commanding Officer, also having charge of the Camp’s secret files and Post funds. When the couple moved to Rome, she worked for the Kallet Theater firm helping to start a new radio station, WKAL, and then worked as Traffic Control Manager of WKAL. After moving back to Watertown, she worked for the New York Telephone Company as business representative. When her husband, a Niagara Mohawk employee, transferred for four years to Lowville, she worked as Commercial Representative for Niagara Mohawk in the Lowville office. For her last thirteen years of work before retirement, she was office manager for the B. Mecklin, MD medical firm.

She enjoyed downhill and cross-country skiing and ocean vacations in Maine and Nova Scotia. Since moving to Hyde Lake, she has enjoyed kayaking.

Mrs. Skelton is a member of the Watertown Church of the Nazarene and had served in its prayer and communion ministries.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Lori Skelton, Theresa, a daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Dale Gamache, Virginia, a grandson and granddaughter-in-law Grant and Corrie Gamache and four great grandchildren, Virginia.

Her husband Charles Skelton died March 10, 1997. She was predeceased by three brothers, John, Floyd and Joseph Schafer and three sisters, Evangeline and Evelyn Schaefer, twins who died in infancy, and Mary Schaefer DeVos and three sisters-in-law, Mrs. Joseph (Betty) Schaefer, Mrs. Floyd (Geraldine) Schaefer and Mrs. John (Eileen) Schaefer.

A private graveside service will be held at North Watertown Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Calls for pro-choice and abortion rights echoed through Massena Saturday.
Pro-Choice rally in Massena fights for women across the U.S.
Wayne passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2022.
Wayne F. Izzo, 79, of Morristown and formerly of Ogdensburg
Ronald J. Corrigan, 88, of Brookside Circle, formerly of Olmstead Road, Lowville, passed away...
Ronald J. Corrigan, 88, of Lowville
Mary Lou McDonald (Marzolf), 88, Charlotte, North Carolina, passed peacefully on June 7, 2022.
Mary Lou McDonald (Marzolf), 88, formerly of Wellesley Islands and Watertown

Obituaries

Candles
Allyn F. Wheeler, 87, of Copenhagen
A spring and summer project for students is helping out senior citizens in Canton.
Senior citizens enjoy new gazebo built by students
Friday Sports: Trap shooter on target, two months perfect on the range
Friday Sports: Trap shooter on target, two months perfect on the range
Two months of being perfect on the ranges of the Northern Tier Trap League, Michael Vaadi, II...
Friday Sports: Trap shooter on target, two months perfect on the range
WWNY Blast From the Past: 2010 Jefferson County Fair food