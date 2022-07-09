Mary Lou McDonald (Marzolf), 88, formerly of Wellesley Islands and Watertown

Mary Lou McDonald (Marzolf), 88, Charlotte, North Carolina, passed peacefully on June 7, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WWNY) - Mary Lou McDonald (Marzolf), 88, Charlotte, North Carolina, passed peacefully on June 7, 2022. She is survived by her two sons: John, wife Amy and son Nolan; and Crispin, wife Carmin Wingeier and children Audrey and Braden Hanson. Prior to moving to Charlotte in 1999, Mary Lou resided on Wellesley Island and in Watertown, New York.

Mary Lou was born in Buffalo, New York on May 16, 1934, and raised in the Buffalo suburb of Snyder. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree from the State University of New York, College for Teachers at Buffalo in 1957 and her Master of Science in Education from Canisius College in 1961.

Mary Lou always loved teaching and being around children. She started her professional career teaching elementary school on the Tonawanda Indian Reservation near Buffalo and went on to teach in the public school systems in Buffalo and Watertown. After taking time off to raise her two sons, she returned to teaching in the 1980′s working as a long-term substitute at Immaculate Heart Central Catholic High School in Watertown.

It was through teaching that she met her husband, Robert J. McDonald, who at the time was a high school English teacher. The two were married on April 20, 1963, at St. Patrick’s Church with the Revs. Gerald F. Kellogg, pastor, and Mary Lou’s brother, the Rev. John (Jack) Marzolf, S.J. co-officiating.

In August of 1999, Mary Lou was back working with children, first as an Assistant After-School Counselor and then later Director of the After-School program at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic School in Charlotte. In 2003, upon the opening of St. Mark’s Catholic School in Huntersville, North Carolina, Mary Lou became the Director of their After-School Program and continued in that role until her retirement at the age of 81 in 2015.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her parents, Robert G. Marzolf and Jane E. Marzolf, and her brother, Rev. John Marzolf, S.J.

A memorial Mass was said on Wednesday, June 22 at St. Peter Catholic Church, Charlotte, with Fr. John Michalowski, S.J. officiating.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 18 at 11:00 am at Glenwood Cemetery with the Rev. J. Michael Gaffney, officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the graveside service. New York arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: MACS - St. Mark After-School Program – Attn: Martha Platarote, MACS Business Office, 1123 S. Church St., Charlotte, NC 28203 or Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region – https://www.hpccr.org/donate

