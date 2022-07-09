Advertisement

Police ask for help in search for missing Watertown teen

State Police are looking for a teenager last seen in Watertown.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State Police are looking for a teenager last seen in Watertown.

17-year-old Jacey Berry was last seen Tuesday on South Rutland Street.

State Police say she is believed to still be in the Watertown area.

She has blue eyes and pink hair.

Police say if you have any info on her whereabouts, call 9-1-1 or state police headquarters at (315) 366-6000.

