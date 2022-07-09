Advertisement

Pro-Choice rally in Massena fights for women across the U.S.

Calls for pro-choice and abortion rights echoed through Massena Saturday.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Calls for pro-choice and abortion rights echoed through Massena Saturday.

Dozens of protesters gathered in front of the Massena Town Hall to protest the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which gave women the right to an abortion for nearly 50 years.

Now, it’ll be up to the states to decide whether they want it to be legal in their state.

Governor Kathy Hochul has said that abortion will remain legal in New York.

Protesters said that they are concerned about women in states where abortion is illegal and that they want to fight for women all across the country.

