Ronald J. Corrigan, 88, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Ronald J. Corrigan, 88, of Brookside Circle, formerly of Olmstead Road, Lowville, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Hospital.

The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Lowville United Methodist Church with Brenda Shelmidine and Rick Weller, Certified Lay Servants, officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Beaches Bridge Cemetery. Immediately following the burial there will be a luncheon at the church fellowship hall, all are welcome. Ronald’s family will receive family and friends from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service, at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lowville United Methodist Church, 7618 N. State St., Lowville, NY 13367; Lowville Food Pantry, 7646 Forest Ave., Lowville, NY 13367; or to the Brookside Benevolent Fund, Brookside Senior Living Community, 5701 Brookside Circle, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home Inc., Lowville.

He is survived by five children and their spouses, Debra S. and Daniel Yancey of Copenhagen; Michael P. and Moira Corrigan of Seabeck, WA; Susan E. and Scott Nicol of Copenhagen; Kelly E. O’Day of Lowville; Julie A. and Kip Turck of Croghan; a sister-in-law, Arletha Hays of Clayton; three brothers-in-law and their spouses, Darrell A. and Sharon Monroe of Martinsburg; Albert and Connie Monroe of Oswego, David and Brenda Monroe of Oswego; a foster sister-in-law and her husband, Nina and Alan Schneeberger of SC; a brother-in-law, Edwin Castor of Smithville; 10 grandchildren, Emily, Matthew and his wife Stephanie, Marcus and his wife Morgan, Derek Scott, Zachary and his wife Jolissa, Kevin, Colleen and her husband Jeffery, Megan, Bridget, and Kaleigh; three great-grandchildren; and a niece, a nephew, and cousins. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary, who passed away on February 15, 2018; a brother, Neil Corrigan; a sister-in-law, Linda Castor, and a brother-in-law, Ernest “Butch” Monroe Jr.

Ronald was born on June 14, 1934 in Carthage, NY, a son of the late Kenneth and Beatrice Northrup Corrigan. He graduated from General Martin High School in 1952, and enlisted in the Navy, serving from 1953-1957. After his service, Ronald went to work for Household Gas (later named Suburban Propane). On September 19, 1959, he married Mary A. Monroe at the Lowville United Methodist Church, with Rev. John Kelly, officiating. Mr. Corrigan continued to work for Suburban Propane until his retirement, after 39 years of service.

Ronald was a long time member of Lowville United Methodist Church, where he served as Trustee and in other capacities at the church.

He enjoyed hunting, woodworking, his hobby farm and tinkering. He was a jack of all trades. Together with his wife, he enjoyed traveling, genealogy and photography. Ronald enjoyed living at Brookside Senior Living Community. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

