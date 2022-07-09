Wayne F. Izzo, 79, of Morristown and formerly of Ogdensburg

Wayne passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Mass for Wayne F. Izzo, age 79 of Morristown, formally of Ogdensburg, will be held on Friday (July 15, 2022) at 10:00am at the First Baptist Church in Ogdensburg with Lay Speaker Joan Merritt officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park. Wayne passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2022.

Surviving are his children Charles Izzo of St. Peterburg, FL and Courtney (Aaron) Jarvis of Mount Pleasant, SC; granddaughters Avery and Logan Jarvis; his companion Mary Zezza of Morristown and Albuquerque, NM; a sister Linda Callahan of Escondido, CA; a half-sister Mary Ellen Huckabee of Florida along with nieces, nephews and many cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and half-brother George Izzo.

Wayne was born on November 24, 1942 in Ogdensburg, the son of Frank & Mary (Hughes) Izzo. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1961 and was enlisted in the US Navy as a Radioman from 1961 to 1967. Following his honorable discharge, he became employed at Alcoa working in the Physical Testing Lab for 34 years. Upon his retirement from Alcoa in 1998, he put his love of boating to good use and went to work selling watercraft at Hutchinson Boat Works in Alexandria Bay for 4 years.

Wayne was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church in Ogdensburg where he also served on the Board of Trustees. He was an active community supporter evidenced by his service to the Ogdensburg Greater Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, Ogdensburg Command Performance and Ogdensburg Pride and Beautification Committee. He volunteered his time to the Salvation Army and The Ogdensburg Snackpack Program. He received the Paul Harris Rotary International Award in 2011 for exemplary community service and the Outstanding Community Service Award from the Ogdensburg Greater Chamber of Commerce in 2019. He was also a 30+ year member of the American Power Boat Racing Association (North American Champion in 1981), a life member of American Legion, Am-Vets and Moose Lodge. He enjoyed boat racing, spending time on his beloved St. Lawrence River, car collecting, listening to music, spending time with his family, and catching up with his many friends online.

Wayne will be greatly missed by so many. He was a pillar in the community and dedicated his life to serving others. His friendly demeanor, huge smile and booming laugh will never be forgotten by those who knew him. Memorial contributions can be made to The First Baptist Church of Ogdensburg or the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

