A. Eileen Bleibtrey, 96, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A. Eileen Bleibtrey, 96, formerly of Broadway Ave. W., Watertown passed away Saturday morning, July 9, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village where she had resided since 2018.

Eileen was born in Canton June 6, 1926, daughter of Clarence J. and Catherine Boyle Leonard. She was a graduate of Canton High School. She received her Bachelor’s in Education from Potsdam Teacher’s College in 1947 and her Masters in Education from St. Lawrence University in 1953. She also did graduate work at Syracuse University. She moved to Watertown in 1953.

On January 6, 1973 she married Dr. Edmond C. “Ted” Bleibtrey at Holy Family Church with Rev. Paul Worczak officiating. Dr. Bleibtrey, a podiatrist from 1937 - 1984, died May 11, 1993.

She was a teacher at The Hill School, Huntington, Long Island, Canton and Carthage Central Schools, and after moving to Watertown at Ohio St. School. She retired as the Student Teacher Supervisor at Potsdam College after 21 years of service to the college.

Eileen was a communicant of Holy Family Church. She was a member, volunteer, and was a trustee for seven years at the Jefferson County Historical Society and was also a member of the St. Lawrence County Historical Association. She was a former member of the College Women’s Club, American Association of University Women, and Samaritan Medical Center Auxiliary. She was an avid bridge player and was very fond of music.

Eileen is survived by her three children, Mary B. Knapp and husband Michael J., Watertown, Kathleen B. Moran and husband John, Sackets Harbor, and James E. Bleibtrey, Victor, MT; five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her husband, Ted, she was predeceased by her daugher-in-law Karen Bleibtrey, May 5, 2011, and two brothers, Robert J. Leonard, June 10, 1961 and John B. Leonard, March 4, 2006.

The funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 15, at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Church followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. There are no calling hours and arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileen’s name may be made to Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

