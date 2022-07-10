Jefferson County Fair returns this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County fair is set to return this week.

The fair opens up this Tuesday and runs through Sunday.

Admission to the fair is free, but you’re going to have to pay to get on the rides of course.

You can buy $30 ride-all-day wristbands on the fair’s website as well as $10 tickets to the demolition derby. The preliminary event is set for Thursday at 7 PM and the finals are scheduled for Saturday at 7 PM. Kids under 12 get into the demolition derby for free.

