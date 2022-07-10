Advertisement

Music festival brings many to Carthage Sunday

By Sandy Torres and John Pirsos
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - From rock, to country, and jazz music, it could all be heard in Carthage this weekend.

It was for the village’s 5th annual Music Fest at Long Falls Park.

The bands are from all over New York State. Some made the trip all the way from Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, and even Australia.

The musicians share different messages of positivity, like respect, anti-bullying, and suicide prevention.

The pastor of the First Baptist Church in Carthage says that’s the ultimate goal of the music festival.

“To anything that we may be addicted to. Anything that we focus on that is so important in our lives that we become slaves to it, we become in bondage to it. So, that’s a big part of it. The bands and the speakers can reach people that I cannot. That other pastors here cannot,” said Pastor Jon Erik Svereika.

Admission to the festival was free, but people dropped off items for the Carthage Village Ecumenical Food Pantry.

