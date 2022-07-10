Safety First: The message sounding through Brownville community at helmet handout

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Strapping up for safety! The Town of Brownville Joint Fire District gave out bike helmets on Sunday, dozens of them.

The bike helmets were donated at a vigil for 14-year old Caleb Weygandt. Caleb passed away a week ago after a bike crash with a truck towing a trailer. Fire officials say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

His community and family continues to mourn his loss, but also thinks it’s important to raise awareness on bike safety.

“You know, we just want to bring awareness, and it’s what Caleb would want everybody to come out and take the generosity,” said Crystal Deline, Caleb’s aunt.

His aunt says Caleb’s personality was memorable.

“He was just such a good boy, so fun, so smart, his laughter was infectious,” said Deline.

Something Caleb’s former teacher Rebecca Taylor says to be true.

“Just the smile in his face with his dimples, and those are the memories that nobody can take away. And that’s why I’m wearing the helmet, because Caleb would be like that’s the one that Taylor would want,” said Rebecca Tayolr, Caleb’s former teacher.

Several kids came out with their parents to pick out helmets. All sorts of colors and styles were available.

Taylor says helmets should be enforced more.

“It’s a huge issue when we talk about bike helmets. A lot of people really don’t wear them or decided to wear them, but until some tragedy accident has happened,” said Taylor.

Caleb’s family members say it’s important for all bikers to wear helmets. A non-profit in honor of Caleb to promote bike safety is in the works.

Officials and family members say they’re trying to promote safety for all recreational vehicle drivers, that includes ATVs, bikes, and motorcycles.

