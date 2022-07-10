Saturday Sports: Watertown Men’s City Golf Championship kicked off with impressive 1st day scores

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 2022 Watertown Men’s City Golf Championship kicked off Saturday morning at the Watertown Golf Club with the qualifying round.

Golfers were looking for one of the 32 spots in the championship flite with match play beginning Sunday.

The medalist Saturday would be 8 time City Golf champ John Bufalini, who scorched the course with a 7 under par 64.

The 3rd seed is 14 time City Golf champ Bob Hughes, who was 1 shot behind Bufalini with a 6 under par 65.

The 4th seed is Matt Barton, who was runner up in last years tournament. He fired a 3 under par 68.

The 5th seed goes to Andrew Marks, who carded a 2 under par 69.

Some other scores of note, 2 time City Golf champ Adam Brown checked in with a 1 over par 72.

2003 City Golf champ Joe Tufo carded a 6 under par 77 to make the championship field.

And 2004 City Golf champ Toby Draper checked in with a 7 over par 78 on the day.

”I mean, I don’t think my mindset has changed. I’ve been working on my game pretty hard the last month or so, so I’m ready for whatever gets thrown at me. I’m playing well right now. I drew Brett Warner for the first round. Him and I are good friends, so it will be fun. Tomorrow’s gonna be fun. I’m excited,” said Brandon Mothersell, the 2021 Watertown Men’s City Golf Champ.

The Watertown Red and Black opened their 2022 EFL season Saturday night, traveling to Glens Falls to meet the Greenjackets.

In the 1st quarter, Rarday Burrell takes it in from a yard out to put the Red and Black up 7-0.

In the 2nd quarter, Glens Falls was driving, but the ball is fumbled and Jeremy Machia recovers for Watertown.

The Red and Black defense came up big once again as Jalon Dugan comes up with the interception.

The Red and Black add to their lead just before halftime when Jason Williams keeps it and goes 72 yards for the touchdown: 13-0 Red and Black at the half.

The Red and Black go on to beat Glens Falls 19-14.

The Watertown Rapids were looking for their 3rd straight PGCBL win as they hosted the Newark Pilots at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

At the bottom of the 1st, Newark was on top 2-0 when Owen Parliment draws the bases loaded walk, forcing home Clay Grady: Rapids down 2-1.

Then it was Michael Norton with the short sacrifice fly to right field. Elvis Lopez tags and beats the throw home, tying the game at 2.

At the top of the 2nd, Newark regains the lead when TJ Werner singles to center field. Matt Kinney crosses to make it 3-2 Pilots.

The Rapids come back to beat the Pilots 7-6.

One of the biggest lacrosse tournaments in the region kicked off Saturday at Madison Barracks in Sackets Harbor, as the 2 weekend long 1812 Shootout got underway.

Day one featuring boys club teams from 1st and 2nd grade all the way up to the varsity level with teams from all around New York State along with Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

One of the tournaments organizers, Chad Green, says day one featuring some new things for the event.

“Doing some new things this year. Online scoring, and we were able to bring Maverick and Cascade back. They got some really cool stuff going on. Fastest shot contest, they’re doing some giveaways. We have some other great vendors with some pretty good apparel,” said Green.

From the lacrosse field to the hardwood, where the 1000 Islands International Hoop Fest got underway on Saturday.

36 teams from 6th grade all the way up to the varsity level were taking part, with a new 19U division.

8 teams from Canada competing as well.

Games are taking place at JCC, IHC and the YMCA throughout the weekend.

Michael Lennox of Victory Promotions says the one thing he’s impressed with is the level of competition.

”Yeah, the level of competition is extremely high. We have a lot of kids, like I said, play European style basketball. Very fundamental and very quick, athletic and big. It’s hard to see those big kids play, but we have a couple kids 6-10, 6-11, those kids are 15-years-old. We’re seeing a lot of different types of players and a lot of well coached teams,” said Lennox.

