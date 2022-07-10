Advertisement

Self-checkout growing even though no one likes it

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to...
Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Despite the fact that both consumers and retailers aren’t always happy with self-checkout, it’s a trend that is here to stay.

Retail analysts say COVID-19 hastened the growth of self-checkout as customers avoided interactions with cashiers. The labor shortage is also responsible for its rise.

Of shoppers surveyed last year, 67% said they had issues with self-checkout. The service now accounts for 29% of grocery sales.

For retailers, self-checkout hasn’t saved as much money as anticipated, with the increase in losses due to error or theft.

Still, Walmart, Kroger and Dollar General are pilot testing stores that only offer self-checkout.

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police are looking for a teenager last seen in Watertown.
Police ask for help in search for missing Watertown teen
File of guns
Under new law, can you carry a gun in Adirondack Park?
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, center, signs a package of bills to strengthen gun laws, Monday,...
Gun applicants in NY will have to hand over social accounts
Canton-Potsdam Hospital
Union calls Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s new contract offer ‘insulting’
Calls for pro-choice and abortion rights echoed through Massena Saturday.
Pro-Choice rally in Massena fights for women across the U.S.

Latest News

Festival season begins, Cape Vincent, Adams, Copenhagen packed for festivities
Saturday Sports: Watertown Men’s City Golf Championship kicked off with impressive 1st day scores
The 2022 Watertown Men’s City Golf Championship kicked off Saturday morning at the Watertown...
Saturday Sports: Watertown Men’s City Golf Championship kicked off with impressive 1st day scores
Jefferson County Fair
Jefferson County Fair returns this week